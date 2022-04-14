Jordyn Woods Pays Tribute to Karl-Anthony Towns' Late Mom After Minnesota Timberwolves Game Win

Jordyn Woods is paying a special tribute to celebrate her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns', recent basketball win.

On Wednesday, the model took to Instagram after the Minnesota Timberwolves' victory against the L.A. Clippers. The Timberwolves ended the game besting the Clippers,109-104.

"This moment was so special to us because today is the 2 year anniversary of Jackie passing," Woods wrote in reference to Towns' late mother, alongside a photo of the couple embracing each other on the court at the Tuesday night game. "And I know how tough it's been doing all of this without her ❤️ so proud of you @karltowns … it's deeper than basketball!!"

Towns and Woods' romance started during the coronavirus pandemic, as she supported him through tough times, like the deaths of seven of his family members, including his mother, Jacqueline Towns.

Jacqueline died on April 13, 2020, after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19. In a statement issued after her death, the Towns family remembered Jacqueline as a woman "who touched everyone she met."

"Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th," the statement read. "Jackie was many things to many people—a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend."

"The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met," the statement continued. "Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."

In a video for Woods' Instagram series, Regular-ish, in September 2021, Woods and Towns discussed how they started dating after the death of his mother, making the leap from good friends to lovers.

"It just so happened, the COVID came and kind of brought its challenges and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more," Towns recalled. "And we chose the latter."

"Timing is everything" for Towns and Woods, the model said.

"I felt like God was presenting us something that we just went with," she expressed. "And it happened to be something beautiful."

The couple will be celebrating their second anniversary as a couple next month. They went public with their romance in September 2020, sharing the news with PDA pics from Woods' birthday getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

See more on Woods in the video below.