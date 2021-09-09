Jonathan Majors Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Michael K. Williams: 'My Heart Sits in Pieces'

Jonathan Majors is paying tribute to the late Michael K. Williams, a celebrated actor and dear friend.

On Wednesday, the Lovecraft Country actor published a heartfelt letter honoring his former co-star on Variety, detailing their friendship and Majors' appreciation for the other actor. He begins his tribute by calling Williams one of Mother Earth's "most unique children," writing that she is missing "the laugh, ferocity, kindness, gentleness and artistry of one of her most beautiful boys, Michael Kenneth Williams. A member of this great human race, of this incredibly challenging and rewarding industry, a Brooklyn boy through and through, and one of my dearest of friends and brothers."

Majors explains that the two met "a steaming day in San Francisco" in 2016 while working on the mini-series When We Rise. They were playing the late Ken Jones, an LGBTQ rights activist, and although they shared no scenes, he writes that they shared "the same spirit," from being assigned the same role.

"The time we spent eating, talking, praying, laughing, built a bond and connection that would then serve as the bedrock of our second coming together in HBO's Lovecraft Country," he adds.

HBO

The Loki actor continues, sharing that before shooting began on Lovecraft Country, Williams reached out so they could meet up in New York, "just to kick it." The two made a promise to one another that they would "be our brother’s keeper" and look after one another on-screen and off.

"We were aware of the challenges — that the characters we were to play held a mirror up to both of us — and the expense of spirit to tell this story we both knew would require a herculean amount of our private selves," Majors explains. He shares the way Williams looked out for him, from picking up a dining bill to teaching him the nuances of cologne and candle shopping. "The last thing that was said between Michael and me just a few days ago, in closing an interview, was a simple 'I love you, bro,' 'I love you, bro, for real,'" he recalls.

"On this day my heart sits in pieces, to have lost this warrior, this ferocious angel, this unique artist, my friend, the protector of the promise and my brother," he writes at the end of his tribute. "Words fail, but I feel him near, watching over us all. Everyone he touched will understand that he is not far away. Though gone, he’s closer than we think... We love you, Michael. Thank you for your protection and your light."

Williams, who played Montrose on the HBO series, died on Monday, Sept. 6. The five-time Emmy-nominated actor is currently nominated for a 2021 Emmy Award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Lovecraft Country. In March, he took home a Critics Choice Award for the series, telling ET that he felt humbled by the win.

"For one, it feels really humbling that the voters from the Critics Choice Association, this came from them. It holds a special place in my heart. It's just nice to be recognized. It's really humbling. I feel good," he said about the win.

He continued, "To be here today, to be celebrated, to have something to celebrate, is refreshing. It's a refreshing break from what we see on the news every day. To be acknowledged by the critics, I feel seen, which a lot of times, someone that looks like me, that comes from my community, it's very easy for us to feel unseen. So, a lot of emotions are in the room. Anybody [that] knows my past, my story, it wasn't guaranteed I was gonna make it here on a lot of personal levels. My life could've taken a lot of different turns, so to be here alive, healthy, being celebrated with my loved ones, I feel truly blessed."