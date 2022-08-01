Jonah Hill No Longer Making Media Appearances, Reveals 20-Year Battle with Anxiety Attacks

Jonah Hill is speaking out about his mental health. The Don't Look Up star is sharing an inside look at his own personal therapy sessions in his new documentary, Stutz, and has revealed a long-running battle with anxiety attacks.

With the doc is set to launch during the fall film festival circuit, Hill has penned an open letter explaining why he will not be promoting the project with a traditional run of media appearances.

"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events," he explains in a written statement to Deadline.

"I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film," he continues. "With this letter and with Stutz, I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly."

In addition to Stutz, Hill will also be taking a step back from promoting his other projects. Among them: the upcoming Netflix comedy You People, which he co-wrote and co-stars in.

The statement comes on the same day that Hill was featured in a Vanity Fair oral history of the 2007 teen comedySuperbad, on its 15th anniversary. In that conversation, he recalls sharing the screen with Emma Stone in her feature debut and why he initially found Christopher Mintz-Plasse "annoying."

"Chris was really, really amazing off the bat. And I think he was really annoying to me at that time," he says.

"Jonah immediately hated him," Seth Rogen doubles down. "He was like, 'That was f***ing with my rhythm. I couldn’t perform with that guy.'"

The existing friction was exactly why, Judd Apatow says, Mintz-Plasse got the part of McLovin.

"Jonah said, 'I don’t like that guy. I don’t want him doing it.' And I said, 'That’s exactly why we’re hiring him. It couldn’t be more perfect. The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want,'" Apatow says.

"I just remember having so much fun with Emma," Hill gushes of his on-screen love interest, Stone, who dyed her hair red for the part.

"It was all about making each other laugh, and who could kind of one-up each other and say something that's just going to make everybody break," Stone says. "Jonah was beyond sweet to me from the very beginning. And he's such a fun and loving person to work with."

