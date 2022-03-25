Jon Stewart Says Pete Davidson Is 'Doing as Best He Can' Amid Ongoing Drama with Kanye West

Jon Stewart is proud of how Pete Davidson is handling himself amid the ongoing drama between himself and Kanye "Ye" West. For months now, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star and his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, have been the subjects of multiple online attacks from West, Kardashian's estranged husband.

Stewart, a longtime friend and mentor to Davidson, appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show earlier this week, and discussed the challenges his pal is facing.

“I know Pete real well,” Stewart said. “He’s just a kid trying to live his life. He’s one of my favorite people. He's just a smart, funny kid trying to live his life. He's just caught up."

Stewart thinks that Davidson is doing his best in a tricky situation.

"I think he’s doing as best he can in that situation, when you’re dealing with something that’s so explosive and loaded with all kinds of other things, and I just love that kid," Stewart added.

The two comedians have become friends through running in the same circles in the comedy world.

"I always have a very paternal instinct [with] those guys because I’ve seen too many of my friends get in trouble and some of them die,” Stewart said of younger comedians.

Despite ongoing attacks from her ex, Davidson's romance with Kardashian is going strong.

"Despite the struggles she's having with Kanye, Kim is really enjoying her relationship with Pete. She feels like she is having fun with him like she never has before," a source recently told ET. "She feels so relaxed around him and like her true self. Things are getting more and more serious between them.”