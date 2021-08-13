Jon Gosselin and Colleen Conrad Split After 7 Years Together

Jon Gosselin and Colleen Conrad have called it quits.

"After seven years together living as a family, Jon and Colleen have decided it’s time to move on," a source told ET on Friday. "This wasn’t an easy decision for them, one they didn’t take lightly. Jon wanted nothing more than to make his relationship work with Colleen. They tried both couples and family therapy but, in the end, realized they were better off as friends."

Jon and Colleen started dating in 2014, but knew each other long before that. The two actually grew up together in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. While Jon is dad to eight children with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, Colleen also has two children from a previous relationship.

In 2018, Jon gushed to ET's Lauren Zima about his relationship with Colleen and shared whether he was thinking of remarrying.

"She makes everything normal and comfortable and we have normal lives -- this isn't really normal for us," he said of Colleen, a registered nurse, at the time. "But it's good, you know, to travel and get to see different things. It's like reliving my past, but with someone I really love and care about. So, it's nice to enjoy that."

When asked about possibly remarrying, the 44-year-old former reality star was unsure.

"That's a lot of pressure, I don't know," he admitted to ET. "That's a cliffhanger... I have no idea."

News of Jon and Colleen's breakup comes just a few days after she revealed on Instagram that she was battling breast cancer.

In July, Colleen had a single mastectomy done followed by a DIEP Flap procedure. "I feel good," she wrote alongside selfies at the hospital. "After my surgery, I found it had not spread to the nodes, thank God, and they were able to downgrade to stage 1."

She further noted that she has "one last surgery in about two months," but that she currently feels good.

ET's source said Colleen's cancer diagnoses "came as a shock to them both," adding, "Jon has been a huge support to her."

As for Jon's kids who live with him, the source noted, "Hannah and Collin have two more years of high school and Jon can’t wait to spend these last two years together before college."