JoJo Siwa Reacts to Twitter Trolls Slamming Her as a Dance Judge (Exclusive)

JoJo Siwa doesn't shy away from criticism. In fact, she embraces it. But the 19-year-old has only one caveat: keep it real!

The newest judge on So You Think You Can Dance had that message for Twitter trolls when she spoke with ET ahead of her gig at Dodger Stadium (more on that later!). The reaction stems from a troll tweeting that he mistakenly believed Siwa was ousted from Fox's hit dance competition series. In actuality, it was Matthew Morrison who was forced out following "uncomfortable" messages he allegedly sent to a contestant.

That troll tweeted, "Dammit. I saw the headline 'Judge Leaves #sytycd' and got all excited. Yes! @itsjojosiwa was out! But, nope. It was Matthew Morrison. Dammit! I thought he brought the broadway perspective to the show. Maybe not an expert on dance, but on showmanship. Still won't watch."

Siwa, who responded to the troll on Twitter by listing her long list of accolades as an accomplished dancer, had a lot to say about her critics who think she hasn't earned her stripes to be a judge on a dance show.

"Listen, I'm the first one to hate on myself," she tells ET. "Like, you cannot tell me anything that I haven't already told myself. However, when you are saying something about me that is blatantly not true, that drives me mad."

Siwa's only 19 years old but she first set foot in a dance studio when she was a tiny toddler. In fact, her mother, Jessalynn, was also a professional dance instructor. Siwa has appeared on four major dance TV shows (including season 13 of Dancing With the Stars, where she finished second), has hired over 1,000 dancers and appeared in 16 dance music videos. Suffice it to say, her resume speaks for itself.

"I grew up in a dance studio," Siwa continued. "Literally from the time I was two I did my first solo, then I went to be on Dancing With the Stars, now I'm a judge on So You Think You Can Dance. I could tell you about every dance style. Am I the smartest dancer in the world? By no means. Am I the most knowledgeable dancer in the world? By no means. But I am smart enough to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, absolutely."

"And I don't like being that person that's like, 'I am good at this' but if I had to put a list of things down of things I know the most about, dance would be number one on that list," she added. "So, when people are saying that I'm not knowledgeable enough to be a judge, I'm just like, 'Ya just don't know, ya just sound silly.'"

As far as what she was doing at Dodger Stadium, the day ET spoke with her at the legendary venue she was there for the park's Pride Night. But, more than that, she was also there to film her new series, JoJo Goes, which premieres Thursday at 9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch.

The series follows JoJo and her close group of friends -- and even some celebrities -- as she tries her hand at new experiences that she's always wanted to do. At Dodger Stadium, JoJo rolled up her sleeves and worked the concession stands, and got the stadium seats and field ready too.

Some of the guests who will appear include Olympian Misty May-Treanor and pro volleyball star Sarah Hughes, Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson, JoJo's bestie, Ezra Sosa, and pop group XOMG POP!

Siwa also dished on the one celebrity she's got on her wish list. It's safe to say if Siwa lands her, she'll go gaga!