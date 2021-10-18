JoJo Siwa on 'DWTS' Rehearsal Moment That Brought Her to Tears and Why Her 'Grease' Dance Is So Important

The chills will soon be multiplying on Dancing With the Stars! It's about to be Grease Night on the ABC show, and the contestants are hard at work on their routines in honor of the iconic musical. Only ET's Lauren Zima was invited to the camera blocking for Grease Night, and was able to surprise the contestants and their pro partners with a special message from Sandy herself, Olivia Newton-John, who will be making an appearance on Monday night's DWTS in addition to her Grease co-stars, Frankie Avalon and Didi Conn!

"I'm very excited to be able to see what they do, I'm sure all of us who are in the movie can't wait to see it," Newton-John told ET.

"Oh, now the pressure is on!" JoJo Siwa exclaimed after seeing the Grease leading lady's message. As for Spice Girls singer Melanie C, Newton-John's comment made her "emotional," while Cody Rigsby is confident he is "really going to do her justice."

Grease Night will have the order of songs mirror the actual movie, and Siwa told ET that this particular dance means a lot to both her and her pro partner, Jenna Johnson.

"I think, for us, this is the dance that we can relate to the most personally in our lives, especially with each other," Siwa said. "And so we've been able to almost not have to act this week."

Siwa will be dancing to "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee (Reprise)," and recalled to ET a personal breakthrough she had while rehearsing with Johnson, who asked her to take off a baggy shirt she was wearing at the time.

"[I said], 'I can't,' and she was like, 'Why?' and I was like, "'Cause I don't like the way I look under it.' She said to me, 'I am your partner. You have to trust me. Take it off like you're wearing something under.' Then I started crying and I took it off," Siwa shared. "And I went up to the mirror and she made me say a lot of things to myself that I had never said to myself, that I had never thought. And slowly but surely I'm finding myself, I'm finding how I feel about myself."

The 18-year-old Internet sensation says she found strength in the lyrics of "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee (Reprise)."

"It's literally me, how I feel about myself and her being like, 'C’mon, now look at yourself, you're fine,'" she explained.

Siwa and the other contestants are also pumped to see how the Grease stars will be involved in tonight's performances.

"It's an honor like never before. I think my mom is going to be fangirling so hard in the audience," Siwa quipped. "It's going to be her favorite part of the night ... seeing [the original stars] instead of seeing us dance. It's so legendary and iconic and a day that we'll only get once."

Melanie C added of Newton-John's involvement in Monday's show, "I feel like that's such a beautiful, positive message to everyone. I think that's just gonna hype everyone up so much. It's gonna make the show even more special."

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.