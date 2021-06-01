JoJo Siwa Addresses Backlash Over Inappropriate Content In Her New Board Game

JoJo Siwa is facing backlash over a new board game. The dancer and YouTube star is apologizing after a Nickelodeon board game branded with her name and likeness sparked controversy over content some parents felt was inappropriate.

"It has been brought to my attention by my fans and followers on TikTok that my name and my image have been used to promote this board game that has some really inappropriate content," the 17-year-old entertainer said in a video response.

JoJo's Juice, which was advertised as a game for children 6 and up, faced heat from some parents who discovered prompts and questions in the game included, "Have you ever walked in on someone naked or had someone walk in on you?" and "Have you ever gone outside without underwear (a bathing suit doesn’t count)?" according to multiplereports.

"When companies make these games, they don’t run every aspect by me," Siwa claimed in the video. "So I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards."

Siwa added, "When I first saw this, I was really, really, really upset at how gross these questions were and so I brought it to Nickelodeon’s attention immediately."

"I hope you all know that I would never, ever, ever approve or agree to be associated with this game if I would have seen these cards before they started selling it," she continued, explaining that she has been subsequently working with Nickelodeon to halt production of the game and to have existing copies removed from stores.

The game is no longer available for purchase online at most major retailers. Nickelodeon and Spin Master, who produce the game, released a statement to Insider addressing the controversial cards and their decision to cease production.

"We respect and value the relationship JoJo Siwa has with her fans and take the concerns raised regarding the game JoJo's Juice very seriously," the statement read. "This game is no longer being manufactured and we have requested that retailers pull any remaining product from their shelves."

This unexpected controversy comes after a difficult time for Siwa, during which she and her family all tested positive for COVID-19.

The social media star spoke with ET's Lauren Zima back in early December, and opened up about her experience with the illness.

"I did end up getting it, the big, dreaded COVID-19. It got through my whole family," Siwa reflected, adding that luckily they had mild symptoms. "We had headaches, we were tired, we had shortness of breath, we had all the things. All my family actually lost their taste and smell, but all have it back. But I never did."

JoJo revealed that she was the last family member to contract the virus after her parents and brother tested positive and all are feeling better. "Everyone who gets this virus, it's gonna affect them differently," she shared. "We were all, like, three days apart."

She also addressed how she's come to block out her critics and haters, and embrace her role as a performer and entertainer.

"I realized now that I was put on this Earth for one reason and that one main reason is to perform and to make other people happy," she explained. "I can't even explain the sense of 'This is what I'm supposed to be doing' when I'm performing. It's the most perfect feeling."

