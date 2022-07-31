Johnny Depp's Alleged Attempts to Submit Amber Heard's Nude Photos as Evidence Revealed in Unsealed Court Docs

Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, may have come to a close, but the shocking claims and accusations the former lovers leveled against one another didn't all make it into the trial. Now, pre-trial court docs that were recently unsealed reveal Depp's team tried to submit nude photos of Heard into evidence, Heard's team tried to suggest Depp was taking erectile dysfunction medication and that there were supposedly damning texts that weren't allowed to be submitted for the trial.

The defamation lawsuit lasted weeks, included countless hours of depositions, live testimony and dominated the media spotlight. Despite the verdict falling primarily in Depp's favor and attempts to get the case thrown out and retried by Heard's lawyers, it felt that, after all that time, the world had gotten all there was to know aired out in court.

As revealed in 6,000 pages of pre-trail court documents that were unsealed this weekend, there was quite a lot of information and details that both sides attempted to submit into evidence that did not get approved or was deemed inadmissible by the judge. Some of the docs pertain to alleged evidence that both Heard and Depp's attorneys made efforts for the jury to evaluate, but were rejected.

According to the copious docs, Heard's team claims that there was inconsistent metadata from the numerous photographs and recordings submitted by Depp's lawyers regarding the injuries he claimed he sustained and the verbal abuse submitted as evidence.

Essentially, Heard's team claimed that the video, audio and photographic evidence submitted by Depp's team could possibly have been manipulated. Heard's team submitted multiple motions requesting the original documents, but the motions were denied. They even went so far as to hire a forensic expert who testified that he'd looked at the metadata and discovered "anomalies that call into question the authenticity of the multimedia documents." His testimony was ultimately not allowed into evidence at the trial.

Depp's team also argued against efforts made by Heard's lawyers to submit portions of his medical records as evidence. Docs filed by Depp's lawyers claimed Heard "wants a circus, and clearly intends to take this trial down a number of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr. Depp's medical history."

According to the docs, Heard submitted a medication list into evidence that included "Nexium, Cialis and Valtrex," and Depp's lawyers state that Heard claimed Depp suffered from "erectile dysfunction" and that she "suggested that that might somehow be a motivation for abuse." However, Depp's lawyers claim that Heard was only trying to submit this evidence to embarrass him in court.

Meanwhile, documents filed by Heard's lawyers claim that Depp attempted to submit nude photos of the actress into evidence.

“Mr. Depp inappropriately seeks to introduce evidence of the following Irrelevant Personal Matters," Heard's lawyers stated in a motion, listing "nude pictures of Amber Heard," and "Amber’s brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp" as examples. They also claimed that Depp was "attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was at one time an escort."

Amid even more vulgar and threatening texts that were not allowed into evidence -- as opposed to the many shocking texts Depp sent people regarding Heard that were admitted -- lawyers for the actor specifically tried to exclude text exchanges between himself and Marilyn Mason, arguing that they would possibly "smear Mr. Depp under a guilty by association theory" -- due to the multiple controversies and allegations surrounding Manson.

For more on the contentious legal battle between Depp and Heard, see the video below.