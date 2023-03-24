‘John Wick 4’ Drops Action-Packed New Teaser During San Diego Comic-Con 2022

After debuting the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 back in April, fans of the franchise starring Keanu Reeves were treated to another look at the action film during San Diego Comic-Con panel hosted byCollider. During day two of the 2022 convention, director Chad Stahelski and Reeves, who made a surprise appearance at the end of the session, revealed a new, action-packed teaser for the eagerly anticipated film. And it looks awesome!

On Thursday, the John Wick Instagram account kicked off the weekend by sharing an ominous look at the upcoming installment. The update included a screenshot of Reeves brooding in a candle-lit room along with the caption, "And so it begins... #JW4."

Reeves first appeared at Comic-Con earlier in the day, when he was promoting his comic book series BRZRKR, which is being adapted into a live-action film and Anime series for Netflix. The actor, along with co-writer Matt Kindt and screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, previewed the final issues of the series as well as where the franchise is headed -- particularly on screen.

When it comes to John Wick: Chapter 4, meanwhile, Reeves spoke to ET earlier in the year, teasing what’s to come for the hitman, especially as he encounters new characters played by franchise newcomers Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins and others.

“There’s new characters, more world building, the High Table is a little angry, John Wick is a little angry, he's trying to survive," Reeves said, noting that Stahelski “has created some really wonderful, extraordinary sequences.”

For Reeves, playing a character like Wick -- a determined but troubled man with aspirations toward a normal life that gets ruined by nebulous machinations -- has long been attractive to the celebrated star.

“I've always been someone who responds to those kinds of stories,” Reeves said.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit theaters March 24, 2023.