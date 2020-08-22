John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston in Video Dancing With Daughter Ella

John Travolta is remembering his late wife, Kelly Preston. The 66-year-old Saturday Night Fever star returned to Instagram on Friday night to share a sweet video of himself dancing with 20-year-old daughter Ella. In the clip, the two are on a dance floor, as a tune plays in the background. At one point, the actor spins his daughter.

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me," Travolta captioned the video, which marked the first time he's posted since he confirmed that his wife died on July 12.

Preston died after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote on Instagram at the time. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," he added. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Ella also shared a tribute to her mother that same day, writing in part, "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what."

Meanwhile, Preston and Travolta had a 29-year romance and three children together. The pair weren't shy about professing their love for one another through the years.

For more on Preston, watch below.