John Stamos Shares the Touching 'Full House' Scene With Bob Saget That Stopped Him in His Tracks (Exclusive)

The Full House legacy lives on.

ET was with John Stamos on the set of his current feel-good family series, Big Shot, on Disney+, where he revealed that his 4-year-old son, Billy, had started watching old episodes of his beloved '90s sitcom.

"I came home one day and the nanny was showing him Full House. She got fired," he jokes. "No, but ... it’s just weird to see my kid watching it. He was razzing me, he was like, 'Hey, you got it, dude!' and I’m like, 'Don't.'"

But there was also a heart-tugging moment for Stamos, when a forgotten scene with his late friend and co-star, Bob Saget, presented itself onscreen.

"It was the Beach Boys episode and then, I was walking out of the room and I heard Bob's voice and I sort of stopped," he shares. "It was this beautiful scene about us saying, 'Well, I'm jealous of you because you're a rock 'n roll star' and 'I'm jealous of you because you have a family,' and it was really beautiful."

Stamos steps back into his role as coach when Big Shot returns to Disney+ on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

"I feel that this show is comfort food in the same way with Full House," he says. "It's familiar and I’ve been coming into people’s homes for 35 years -- you don’t go to the movies to see me, I’m coming into their houses, and it’s a very personal thing."

The messaging of the series, Stamos adds, offers a soothing escape from the chaos of the real world.

"This show is about family and inclusion and unity and love," he explains. "Discord is at an all-time high and decency at an all-time low, so the more of these shows that I could be part of, you know, I'm gonna jump on it."