John Stamos Says Bob Saget 'Died Bright and Fierce' in Touching Tribute Video

John Stamos is continuing to grieve the loss of his dear friend and Full House co-star, Bob Saget. The 58-year-old actor recently attended Saget's memorial service with close friends and family, and took to Instagram to reflect on Saget's death on Tuesday.

"When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too 'alive' to die a few hours later," Stamos wrote. "But when I really thought about it - Bob did it right. We should all want to 'Die Alive.' We don’t want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten, and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege of doing what we do best. Bob felt young, energized, grateful and appreciated. He died bright and fierce."

In the post, Stamos shared montage footage of Saget through the years set to the soundtrack of their mutual friend, Don Rickles, singing "Laughter for Love."

Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, shared Stamos' post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "@johnstamos you said it right in your comment in this post. These are the sentiments that are getting me through. Love you...and love how much you loved Bob. He is always with us."

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month. He was 65. According to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Saget was lying in bed in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack. "His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed," the report stated. "No signs of trauma were seen."