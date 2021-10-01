John Reilly, 'General Hospital' Star, Dead at 84

Rest in peace, John Reilly. The General Hospital star has died, his daughter Caitlin Reilly shared on social media on Sunday. He was 84.

"John Henry Matthew Reilly AKA Jack. The brightest light in the world has gone out," Caitlin, an actress and TikTok star, wrote on Instagram. "Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad."

"I’m so grateful he was mine. I’m so grateful I got to love him. I’m so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye," she continued. "I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do, but I know he’ll be with me. I love you forever Daddy."

Reilly, best known for his role as Sean Donely on General Hospital, was a veteran actor who appeared on other soaps like Sunset Beach and Passions throughout his career.

He began acting in the 1960s with roles on shows like Death Valley Days, Apple’s Way and Gunsmoke. Reilly replaced John Colenback as Dr. Dan Stewart on As the World Turns in 1974, and stayed on the show until 1976. In addition to his TV work, Reilly appeared in the films The Main Event in 1979 and Gorp in 1980. He is survived by his wife, Liz, and three daughters.

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of John Reilly's passing," read a tweet on the show's Twitter account on Sunday. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. Rest in peace. #GH."

The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of John Reilly's passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. Rest in peace. #GH https://t.co/bJC8PBRmcg — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 10, 2021

See how others are remembering Reilly below.

There’s no room on Twitter to say how deeply one feels for a fellow actor & friend passing. I spent so many years in #JohnReilly ‘s company, suffice to say he was a huge influence on me and I am forever grateful for his kindness and love. My heart goes out to his family ❤️ — Finola Hughes (@finolahughes) January 10, 2021

Heartbroken at the passing of my onscreen dad - John Reilly. May he Rest In Peace 😢🙏🏼💔 pic.twitter.com/S71KFkQsdK — McKenzie Westmore (@mckenziewestmor) January 10, 2021

The entire GH family mourns the passing of John Reilly #GH @GeneralHospital Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) January 10, 2021