John Oliver on Winning Sixth Emmy for Variety Talk Show, Discusses His Future in Late Night (Exclusive)

John Oliver is over the moon about winning his sixth straight Emmy for his HBO series, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

"Last year I was completely alone when we won, so it's nice to at least look at your face and body," Oliver told ET's Kevin Frazier following his big Emmy night on Sunday, referring to last year's mostly virtual ceremony.

Oliver acknowledged that the past few years have given him prime comedic material for his show, though admitted that he would also be fine with less to comment on or call out.

"I guess you could say that. I really wouldn't complain if the universe gave us less -- on a human level or even on a comedic level," he concluded. "It is nice to be writing jokes this year rather than the last year. Last year, we were at a point of abject despair."

The 44-year-old host said it means "quite a lot" to celebrate Last Week Tonight's Emmy wins, mainly because they haven't been able to be in the same room together. "We have been so isolated the last year and a half, it is just amazing to be in the same physical space with them, at least for one night."

And Oliver confessed he "was really hoping to go to bed" after the Emmys when asked if he and the staff had celebration plans that evening.

With Last Week Tonight most recently airing its last episode in August, Oliver said "it's a fair question" to ask with regard to his future leading the show. (His contract was renewed through 2023 last September.)

"I don't have a Conan [O'Brien], 30 years in me, that's for sure," he said, referring O'Brien's three-decade run as a late-night host.

Last Week Tonight earned its sixth Emmy in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series on Sunday, sweeping the category since 2016. Oliver also picked up an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and the series was recognized for Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series, bringing its total haul to three this year.

