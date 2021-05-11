John Mulaney Returns to Stand-Up Following Rehab and Divorce News

John Mulaney is back on stage following a series of struggles in his personal life. The 38-year-old comedian returned to stand-up at the City Winery in New York City on Monday evening, performing his first show since his stint in rehab and the announcement that he and his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, are divorcing after six years of marriage.

Mulaney checked himself into rehab for 60 days last December after struggling with alcohol and drug abuse.

According to several fans on Twitter who claimed to have attended Monday night's event, Mulaney addresses his time in rehab in his new set.

Rolling Stone editor David Fear tweeted, "So John Mulaney at City Winery was...intense. Ninety minutes that was mostly processing his intervention and rehab experience. Remarkably raw, vulnerable, personal. 'When I’m alone, I realize I’m with the person who tried to kill me.' Hilarious, harrowing, brave, historic."

Money writer Julia Glum also said she attended the event, tweeting, "Just left John Mulaney’s first post-rehab show at City Winery. I don’t know much about comedy, but imho he did a great job... an excellent mix of humor and honesty. I’m rooting for u, dude."

It is unknown whether Mulaney will address his divorce news in his set, but he has talked about Tendler, who he married in 2014, in past shows.

Tendler told Page Six of the split, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."