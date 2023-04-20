John Legend Talks 'Embarrassing' Music Request His Kids Make on Way to School

John Legend's biggest fans are the ones living right under his roof! During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the "All She Wanna Do" singer revealed that his and Chrissy Teigen's children are his biggest fans, even going so far as to demand that he play his music on their ride to school.

When asked by host James Corden about Luna, 7, and Miles, 4, requesting his music as their morning playlist, Legend shared: "They do, especially my son. He knows all my songs and he's like Rain Man with the lengths of the songs. He remembers how long each song is and he's like, 'Actually 'Green Light' is a little longer than this one, it's 3:19."

Legend joked that it's "embarrassing" to pull up on the dropoff line playing his music when his children go to a school with the progeny of such artists as Beyoncé and JAY-Z. "I'm pulling up, playing my music loud and it's embarrassing," he added. "No, [JAY-Z]'s not playing 'Reasonable Doubt' in the car with his kids -- I don't think, I don't hear it at least!"

Legend also spoke about the newest addition to their family, daughter Esti, who just turned three months. Teigen recently shared that the couple learned a surprising familial connection to their youngest child's name during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The 37-year-old cookbook author explained that she and Legend initially came up with their youngest kid's name when they were traveling in Italy. "We were on vacation. We got married in Italy and I was looking up at the hotel and I kept seeing the Este of it, and then I was like, 'I love the name Este,'" Teigen recalled. "I was just playing around with it and then we came up with Esti."

After Esti's January arrival, though, Legend learned the name had more significance than they knew.

"John, after we named her Esti, learned that it was actually his great-grandmother's name," Teigen revealed. "... I guess maybe it was Esther and then they turned it to Esti."

Now that Esti's home, Teigen said her family is "so good" as they're surrounded by the newborn's "light and joy."

"They love her so much," Teigen said of her two oldest kids. "I thought they would either be very mad at her for just existing or they would want so much attention from me, but they actually love her so much and they want so much attention from me, so it's both."

In fact, Teigen said that Luna and Miles "shower" their little sister "with love."

"Every bath in the sink they crowd around," she said. "Miles is in this crazy kissing phase where he's just kind of practicing a bit on everything... He loves it. He's so affectionate."

Watch the video below for more on the growing family.