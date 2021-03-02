John Legend Mourns the Death of His Grandmother in Moving Tribute

John Legend is in mourning. The "Heaven" singer paid tribute to his grandmother following her death on Tuesday at the age of 91.

Legend took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots of his beloved grandmother, Marjorie Maxine Stephens, as part of his touching memorial.

"My beautiful grandmother, Marjorie Maxine Stephens, left this world early this morning, just a few days after her 91st birthday," Legend wrote. "We are so grateful for the life she lived, for the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and beyond."

Legend said that she was "the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine," and recalled how she "still sent us all birthday cards with cash until her final days."

"She hosted our yearly Christmas celebrations until we literally couldn’t fit in her little pink house on Heard Avenue in Springfield, Ohio," Legend recalled in the heartfelt post. "She was active and full of curiosity and energy until her final days. She always had a story to tell and words of encouragement and love. She supported us and rooted for us unconditionally."

The slideshow post included a photo of Legend and his grandmother sitting side-by-side and smiling for the camera, as well as one of her holding one of her newborn grandchildren, and a photo of her cooking.

"I’m so glad she got to see the fruits of all she gave us. She got to travel the world with us, went to my first Grammys. She got to experience the successes of all her offspring," Legend wrote. "We are the family we are, the individuals we are because of the love she poured into us."

"We are sad to lose her but most of all so appreciative of the full, blessed life she lived," Legend concluded. "May she Rest In Peace after running a great race. 💗💗💗💗💗"

The loss comes on the heels of a painful and challenging year for Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen. The couple suffered the loss of their son, Jack, at childbirth in September, and have been recovering with support of friends and fans in the subsequent months.