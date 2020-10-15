John Cena Quietly Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh

Congrats to John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh! The couple quietly tied the knot in Tampa, Florida, ET confirms. ET has reached out to Cena's rep for comment.

The pair filed for a marriage certificate in early October in Florida, and married in a small ceremony in Tampa on Monday. News of the marriage was first reported by PWInsider.

Cena and Shariatzadeh were first romantically linked in March, as they were seen holding hands while out and about in Vancouver, where Cena filmed his movie Playing With Fire. His romance with Shariatzadeh is his first high-profile relationship since his split from ex-fiancee Nikki Bella in 2018. Bella has also moved on; she welcomed a baby boy, Matteo, with fiance Artem Chigvintsev on July 31.

At the October 2019 premiere of Playing With Fire, Cena gushed about having Shariatzadeh by his side.

"It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date," Cena told ET.

"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special," he added of the engineer.

