John Cena Joins Effort to Match BTS's $1 Million Donation to Black Lives Matter

John Cena is joining the ARMY. The WWE superstar announced Wednesday that he'd been inspired to donate to Black Lives Matter by BTS's recent $1 million contribution to the organization.

Cena took to Twitter on Monday to praise the K-pop group for their recent charitable gesture and celebrated the group's die-hard fans -- who refer to themselves as the BTS ARMY -- for their #MatchAMillion campaign, encouraging fellow fans to pool their resources and match BTS's donation to Black Lives Matter.

"Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M," Cena wrote, although he did not disclose exactly how much he contributed in the name of the fan campaign.

The post came shortly after Cena tweeted that BTS's public statement condemning discrimination was "one of the many reasons I respect BTS ... thank you #BTS and BTSARMY."

After donating, Cena took to Twitter once again to share his thoughts on why societal change is such an important endeavor.

"Change is never easy because it takes us admitting that our efforts and methods may be flawed to a point of severe distortion," Cena wrote. "Be brave and open minded in these moments. Welcome ideas and limit excuses. Change is uncomfortable but can yield much more joy for all in the long run."

Last Thursday -- amid the ongoing worldwide protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 -- the seven-member K-pop group tweeted their dedication to "stand together" with all who oppose discrimination.

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected," BTS tweeted. "We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter."

