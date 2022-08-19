John Boyega on What He's Looking for in a Woman: 'Brown and Thick'

John Boyega knows exactly what he's looking for in his future lady when it comes to her physical features, and he's hoping that by revealing the information he'll speak it into existence!

The Star Wars actor appeared on SiriusXM's Bevelations, hosted by Bevy Smith on Radio Andy, and let it be known that his preference in the ladies is brown and thick. Boyega and Smith had a wonderful back and forth exchange filled with laughter on the topic.

"Well, baby, you know, you about to have the ladies go crazy now that you said specifically brown-skinned women. I read a thing where it said that you like 'em brown and thick."

Boyega confirmed, prompting Smith to ask, why?

"Well, we gotta be honest, like I'm, you know, before I wouldn't have said that at 27, 28," he said. "Now I'm like, 'No, no you gotta speak it into existence."

He also quipped, "Brown and thick, melanin levels past 75 percent. Thick levels. You have to be looking good."

Boyega also talked about the one way he may have increased his odds at landing his dream lady, after shedding his "boy" appeal. He said he had hoped facial hair would help him look mature, but it turned out facial hair had nothing to do with it.

"I thank the Lord for growth," he said. "Facial hair, we're still trying to get on top of that. But the Lord has done it mentally. I'm where I'm supposed to be."

Smith implored Boyega he didn't need to be part of the "beard gang," prompting Boyega to bring up a recent compliment.

"I shaved down the other day. And I still got complimented," he said. "I said to myself, 'Well maybe I'm one of those, I'm like the equivalent of the girl who without makeup still looks good. So for me, I'm gonna take that one home. And it was a Black woman that told me. She said, 'You look good shaved down. You look real good shaved down.'"

Boyega said he's running with the compliment, to the point he might start shaving his chest next!