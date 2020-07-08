Joey King Shoots Down Jacob Elordi's Claim That He Didn't Watch 'The Kissing Booth 2'

Joey King isn't having it. The actress is calling out co-star Jacob Elordi after he claimed to have never watched their movie The Kissing Booth 2.

During a recent interview with Variety, Elordi -- who has starred alongside King as her on-screen love interest in both installments of Netflix's Kissing Booth rom-com series -- said he hasn't actually watched the second film, which debuted last month.

"I haven’t seen it. You’ve seen more than I have. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I haven’t," Elordi said in an interview published Thursday morning.

Apparently, King had a qualm with this claim and she took to Twitter to call Elordi out.

"Jacob watched it. He’s capping," King wrote in a Tweet that has since been deleted.

The playful back-and-forth comes shortly after it was revealed that a third installment in the Kissing Booth series is on it's way to Netflix next year, in which the two stars will reunite once more.

While King and Elordi have an on-screen romance, the pair used to share a real-life romance as well. The two dated for a year and a half after filming the first Kissing Booth, but called it quits in 2018.

"In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you're doing," King told ET's Katie Krause last month, while reflecting on the pressure of dating in the public eye. "I think it's very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they're owed an explanation, but I understand."

In recent months, new romance rumors have begun to swirl around King and another Kissing Booth 2 co-star, Taylor Zakhar Perez.

Perez also spoke with ET while promoting their latest film, and though he had nothing but love and praise for King, the 28-year-old actor denied rumors that they were dating.

"We just kind of hit it off. When we were in South Africa, we had dinner together," he recalled. "I cooked for her, she cooked for me. We just became kind of like, the best of friends."

"I love her. I love her dearly. I’d do anything for her," he added, before stating, "We’re not dating. I’ll end it with that."

Check out the video below to hear more from the Kissing Booth 2 cast.