Joey King Reveals Release Date for 'The Kissing Booth 2'

The Kissing Booth 2 is almost here.

The anticipated sequel will debut on Netflix on July 24, star Joey King revealed in a livestream on Thursday. "That's just days before my birthday. What a beautiful birthday present!" King said. "I'm so excited."

Thursday's stream included surprise video call-ins from the cast, never-before-seen deleted scenes from the first movie, trivia, and a fan Q&A.

The Kissing Booth was released by Netflix in May 2018, following Elle (King), a teenager whose budding romance with high school senior and bad boy Noah (Jacob Elordi) puts her lifelong friendship with Noah's younger brother, Lee (Joel Courtney), in jeopardy. The movie was a huge commercial success for the streaming service.

The Kissing Booth 2 picks up with Noah at Harvard and Elle in her senior year of high school. She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with Lee, and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

King opened up about what she'd like to see happen in the Kissing Booth sequel while speaking with ET last year.

"My character is so fun. She's so strong-willed and just so much herself," she shared. "I just want to see her grow and change, but not lose who she is, because she's a really fun girl. I relate to her a lot."

As for whether The Kissing Booth could become a full franchise with multiple films, King was optimistic. "I have no idea. I would love to see it go big and beyond," she said. "I can't wait for that to happen."

Certain aspects of filming The Kissing Booth 2 -- like filming love scenes with Elordi -- were a "sacrifice" for King, considering her split with the actor following the release of the first movie.

"It was fine. It was good. I think for me because I am very much a frickin' huge fan of the Kissing Booth myself... I'm a fan of how it resonated with the world, it resonated with me, so going back and doing that and making the sacrifice of what, obviously, everyone is thinking about and what I'm not outwardly addressing, but what I’m kind of on the sly addressing -- making those sacrifices was totally worth it," she said on the MOOD With Lauren Elizabeth podcast last November.

