Joe Keery and Director Shawn Levy Tease 'Epic' 'Stranger Things' Season 4 (Exclusive)

Stranger Things season 4 is going to be bigger than ever before. Series star Joe Keery and producer/director Shawn Levy are giving fans some high hopes for the beloved horror drama's upcoming fourth season.

Levy and Keery both walked the red carpet at the premiere of Free Guy at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Tuesday, and they opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about what viewers can expect from the forthcoming episodes.

"Every time I open my mouth it gets me in trouble," joked Levy, who also helmed the action comedy Free Guy.

Despite some initial hesitation, Levy teased, "What [fans] can expect is a season that is wildly more epic than the first three."

"The reason it has taken a minute is, yes, COVID [19] -- COVID protocols that keep us safe but have slowed us down -- but also, it is by far the most ambitious, epic, globe-spanning plot we have ever done," Levy added.

As fans of the show will remember, season 3 ended on a cliffhanger showing a Russian prison, leading to fan theories and speculation that part of the season will take place in the USSR.

Meanwhile, Keery -- who stars in Free Guy alongside Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Lil Rel Howery -- gleefully explained that he recently finished shooting his scenes, and the season is coming along nicely.

"I just wrapped up my own stuff, so we are getting close. We are still going but we are getting there," Keery shared. "I think it is going to be worth the wait."

Keery showered the show in praise and explained why he's enjoyed being a part of the series since the beginning.

"It's just the people, I love the people that we make the show with," Keery shared. "It's something that I really look forward to going back and seeing everybody and being presented with a new challenge each year."

"When you get to read the scripts and see what's kind of in store for you, it's, you know, I'll never have another experience like it," he added. "It'll be sad when it's over."

While it's unclear exactly when fans can expect Stranger Things season 4 to debut on Netflix, Levy and Keery's long-awaited action comedy Free Guy hits theaters Aug. 13.