Joe Exotic Asks Kim Kardashian for Help Getting Presidential Pardon in Handwritten Letter

Joe Exotic is hoping Kim Kardashian West will help get him out from behind bars. In a new handwritten letter obtained by ET, the 57-year-oldTiger King star, who is currently in prison, writes to the 40-year-old reality star and criminal justice reform activist, asking for her help in getting a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump.

Joe is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, among other charges. As of March 2020, he is incarcerated at FMC Fort Worth in Texas and in June 2020, Carole received control of Joe's zoo property.

"I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart," Joe writes in the letter dated Nov. 4. "I am writing you this letter not as Joe Exotic but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon it's all the evidence I'm innocent and ask him to sign my pardon so I can return home to [my husband] Dillon [Passage] and my father."

He added, "I have lost 57 years of work, my zoo, my animals, my mother has died, my dad is dying and I've been taken away from my husband who I love dearly. Everyone is so busy making movies, getting interviews, selling stuff and dressing up like me that everyone forgot I'm a real live person in prison and kept from even telling my own story for something I didn't do."

Joe asks Kim to give him a phone call, promising, "No one even has to know you did it."

In addition to her work with criminal justice reform, Kim, who has been successful in getting several prisoners pardoned, has also shown she's a big Tiger King fan. Back in October, the mother of four and her friend, Jonathan Cheban, dressed up as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic for Halloween with her kids as tigers.

Kim expressed an interest in the series back in March, tweeting, "Wow the amount of texts I’ve gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carol killed her husband! What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him?"

Baskin's Big Cat Rescue offered to have Kim come visit their sanctuary, but she never responded publicly to the invite.