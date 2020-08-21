Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Shares Sweet Throwback Photo With Sasha and Malia Obama

Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden is celebrating the future of powerful women in Washington. Naomi took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a throwback pic featuring the Democratic nominee for president as well as Sasha and Malia Obama.

The throwback photo was taken in 2017 on the night President Obama awarded his friend and vice president with the Presidential Media of Freedom.

Naomi posted the pic shortly after the third night of the Democratic National Convention came to a close, with Sen. Kamala Harris accepting the party's nomination for vice president.

"Who run the world —> GIRLS," Naomi captioned the sweet, celebratory post, which she subsequently deleted.

During this year's DNC, Naomi tweeted her support for her grandfather -- and his running mate -- multiple times.

The 26-year-old Columbia Law School graduate wrote, "Tonight we learned How @joebiden got to where he stands today: Strong women. &How he will become the next POTUS: A strong woman. @kamalaharris you inspired girls around the world tonight that anything is possible."

On Tuesday, when Biden officially accepted the party's nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate, Naomi celebrated the importance of the momentous occasion.

"I am proud to be your granddaughter every single day @JoeBiden. But tonight, I am just as proud to be an American," she wrote.

I am proud to be your granddaughter every single day @JoeBiden. But tonight, I am just as proud to be an American. pic.twitter.com/nimWHpAFP9 — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) August 19, 2020

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.