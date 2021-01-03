Jodie Foster Accepts Golden Globe Win in Chic Pajamas With Her Wife and Dog

Jodie Foster accepted her Golden Globe on Sunday in comfort and with the people she loves the most.
The actress won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Nancy Hollander in The Mauritanian. The film is based on Mohamedou Ould Salahi's 2015 memoir, Guantánamo Diary. Salahi was held for 14 years without charge in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.
Foster accepted the award from home with her wife, Alexandra Hedison, and their adorable dog. Foster was dressed in chic Prada pajamas, and even matched with her dog. She also gave an expected shout-out to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during her acceptance speech, after he gave her his own shout-out while accepting the most valuable player award during the NFL Honors broadcast on CBS earlier this month.
Follow along at ETonline.com for all the 2021 Golden Globes live updates. And here's our Golden Globes winners list, updated live as all the awards are announced.
Meanwhile, ET spoke to Foster's The Mauritanian co-star, Tahar Rahim, ahead of the show, and he talked about wanting Foster to win. Watch the video below for more.
RELATED CONTENT: