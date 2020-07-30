Jodi Arias' Cellmates Share Secrets About the Convicted Killer in Lifetime Special (Exclusive)

Jodi Arias is the subject of an all-new special, Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets, coming to Lifetime. Seven years after being convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander, Arias’ former cellmates, Tracy Brown and Donavan Bering, share firsthand accounts of their time behind bars with the murderess.

Brown and Bering will recount stories of how Arias manipulated and coerced them and others into becoming loyal followers who would do her bidding in and out of jail. The pair shine a new light on the convicted killer, who has cultivated a dedicated online following through her social media. To them, Arias is a woman who will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

“She could get anybody to do whatever she wanted,” they’re heard saying in ET’s exclusive first look at And ET has the first look at the documentary, before dropping a huge surprise: “Jodi said she had an accomplice.”

The special will premiere Saturday, Aug. 8, immediately following the re-airing of Lifetime’s most-watched true crime movie, Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret, which sees Lost actress Tania Raymonde portraying a 28-year-old Jodi as it recounts the events surrounding Travis’ (Jesse Lee Soffer) murder and subsequent trial, which became a media sensation.

Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret airs Saturday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets at 10 p.m. ET/PT, only on Lifetime.