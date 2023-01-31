Jinger Duggar Says Some of Her Family Members 'Agree to Disagree' With Her New Book (Exclusive)

Jinger Duggar Vuolo's new book, Becoming Free Indeed, is not a tell-all about her reality TV-famous family -- but that doesn't mean they didn't have some opinions about her decision to write about her conservative upbringing and stepping away from the teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles and disgraced pastor Bill Gothard.

The book, co-written by Corey Williams, is an exploration of Jinger's faith journey in over the last seven years, as she's worked to "disentangle" herself from her ultra-conservative upbringing following the rules of the IBLP, an organization which espouses modest dress, female subservience, homeschooling, and large families, among other conservative lifestyle practices.

"I think what I grew up in was very fear-based," Jinger explained when she sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner recently to discuss the book's release. "It was based on superstition, manipulation, control, and so my view of God was warped. I was promised that if I followed these teachings from Bill Gothard, this man, that my life would be a success and God would bless me. But if I didn't follow every principle that he taught, then my life would be one disaster after another."

Jinger admits that she was unsure how her family members -- especially her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar -- would react to the details shared in her book, but she said she worked hard to be transparent with them about her feelings and how her faith has evolved.

"I sought from the very beginning to share with my parents what [teachings] I had changed on and why I saw this as something that was important to change on," she explained. "Whether that was wearing pants- I remember that conversation that I had with them, and I wanted to say, 'I don't see this in the word of God'... I had that conversation with them early on."

"Then, when I was writing this book as well, I reached out to my family and told them that I was writing this book," she continued. "I was very clear that it's not a tell-all about my family. I love my family. I'm so thankful for how they sacrificed so much for me. This story is my faith journey and how I wanted to share this story, and I feel a responsibility to it as well, because I promoted those [IBLP] teachings, so that's what I shared with my family."

With so many siblings and extended family members, there are bound to be some mixed reactions, and Jinger admitted, "It's interesting, different [family members] are still in that setting, so some were more excited for me to share this story, while others may agree to disagree because they have their own opinions."

"I know there [will be] some who probably will speak up once they read the book and will have stronger opinions, but initially I'm really grateful for the good response," she shared.

Ultimately, Jinger said she doesn't blame her parents for raising her and her siblings under Gothard's teachings, noting that she thinks many members of the IBLP joined the organization with "the best intentions."

"People can try to put stuff back on my parents, but ultimately, I look at that all of those years they poured into me and sought to give me their best," she assured. "They were promised that this would bring their kids success and God would be so pleased with them, so I saw that that was their heart all along and they really were loving and faithful parents."

"At the same time, I will say that the teachings of Bill Gothard, they have lasting effects, so I am still working through a lot of that," Jinger continued. "I think by God's grace, I can come out and see the distinction between the two, even though it's hard that I'm having to walk through all of this, but I can see it as God carrying me through."

Admitting that she doesn't "like to ruffle feathers," Jinger shared that one of her hopes for the book is that it might be helpful for others reevaluating their faith -- especially those disillusioned with their upbringing in the "tightknit" community of the IBLP.

"It's something that is always in my mind, and that is the driving force and motivation behind this [book]," she explained. "That has been in my mind, thinking if I can help one person to come free, that would be worth it all."

"Hopefully, in spite of all the things I've walked through, it will be helpful to someone," she added. "I had a fear of the community I was raised in rejecting me, and so every word I spoke I thought, 'OK, once it's out there it's out there,' and I really had to set that thought aside to be able to push forward and be strong to be able to share this story."

Despite her fears, Jinger said she is fairly confident that her parents will read the book.

"I think they want to hear from my perspective, my story," she said, though she didn't go so far as to predict what they might think of what she's written. "I think I'll let them speak for themselves once they're ready to speak, if they're wanting to, once they read the book and give feedback on it -- it will be interesting to hear."

"I've grown up in the public eye, so I know that even speaking publicly- I know that can be twisted in headlines," she added. "I don't ever want that to come back negatively on my family, and so that's been my heart in all of this, is just to speak truth and do it in a loving way."

Becoming Free Indeed is out now.