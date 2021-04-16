Jimmy Kimmel and YouTube's Mark Rober Are Hosting a Livestream-a-Thon to Raise Money for Autism

Jimmy Kimmel and YouTube creator Mark Rober are teaming for a good cause.

The late-night talk show host and the former NASA engineer are hosting a livestream-a-thon, Color the Spectrum: A Livestream to Support the Autism Community, to raise funds and awareness for NEXT for AUTISM. The three-hour-long event will take place on Friday, April 30 at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET on YouTube.

The star-studded charity event will include musical performances, comedy skits and DIY science stunts that will benefit NEXT and other autism programs across the country. Among the special guests participating in the livestream include Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, John Oliver, Jack Black, Jon Stewart, Mark Hamill, Marques Brownlee, Maya Rudolph, MrBeast, Paul Rudd, Rhett & Link, Sarah Silverman, Stephen Colbert, Terry Crews, Zach Galifianakis, with many more to be confirmed in the next few days.

"Autism awareness is such a personal cause for my family and me. It is inspiring to team up with Jimmy and Robert and create this unprecedented opportunity to bring together traditional entertainment stars with some of the world's biggest YouTube creators," Rober, whose son is autistic, said in a statement. "I don't think we have ever seen these worlds unite on a scale like this before. The best part is that this is all being done for people in need and who are so deserving."

Rober also shared a very personal video on his YouTube, opening up about his son's autism and their family life. The video also includes a cameo by Kimmel, who shares more information about the upcoming event and organization.

Additional event sponsors include Nexo, White Castle, Tommy Hilfiger, Ty Beanie Babies, Guidehouse, New York Life Investments, and Conagra Foods.

NEXT for AUTISM transforms the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative programs with respected service organizations, medical centers, universities, and other educational institutions. To get more information about NEXT for AUTISM, visit https://www.nextforautism.org/.

The livestream will air on Rober's YouTube channel. People can start donating today on Rober's page.