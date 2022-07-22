Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in Africa

Ring the wedding bells! Jillian Michaels revealed on Friday that she married her longtime love, DeShanna Marie Minuto, in Africa.

"@deshannamarie Michaels - it's an honor and an adventure saying I do to you," the celebrity fitness guru wrote on Instagram. "Finding you... my person... and eloping in Africa together has been one of the most magical and transformative chapters of my life. A special thank you to Susan Neva at @alluringafrica , the team at @wearewilderness and the Himba people for helping us commemorate our union in style. We will treasure these experiences for the rest of our lives."





Michaels added that she and Minuto will celebrate in Venice with their family and friends next year. The couple has been together since 2018 and got engaged in November 2021.

"DeShanna is 'all the things' — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate ... I could run down the list of adjectives," Micheals told People at the time.

"Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it's the quality of their character that makes you think 'Thank God for this person laying next to me' every night when you fall asleep," she added. "This woman has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to officially call her mine."

Michaels proposed with a 7-carat emerald cut diamond flanked by two single carats on both sides. It was her second engagement – but first wedding – for Michaels, who was previously engaged to ex Heidi Rhoades.

Michaels and Rhodes share two children -- 12-year-old daughter Lukensia, whom they adopted in May 2012, and 10-year-old son Phoenix, whom Rhodes gave birth to, also in May 2012.