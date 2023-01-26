Jessie Lemonier, Former Detroit Lions Linebacker, Dead at 25

Jessie Lemonier, an undrafted free agent out of Liberty University in 2000 and who appeared in seven games in the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, has died. He was 25.

The Lions confirmed the former linebacker's death on their social media accounts, saying they "are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier." The cause of death and the circumstances surrounding his death are not known.

"Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon," the team's statement continued. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

The Florida native first signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. Lemonier, whose brother, Corey, played four seasons in the NFL, recorded two tackles in six appearances. He recorded 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks during his short tenure with the Lions. He later landed with the Arizona Cardinals but was released during training camp.

Back in November, Lemonier was drafted by the XFL but instead signed with the Houston Gamblers of the minor league United States Football League (USFL). He was eventually traded to the Birmingham Stallions and was slated to begin training camp with the Stallions in March.

Lemonier's agent, Drew Smith, told ESPN that he and his girlfriend were also expecting a child. Lemonier would have turned 26 on Tuesday.