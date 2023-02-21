Jessica Simpson’s Divorced Parents Joe and Tina Reunite to Celebrate His 65th Birthday

It’s a family reunion! Jessica Simpson celebrated her father, Joe Simpson’s, 65th birthday over the weekend and the whole gang was there.

On Monday, the 42-year-old singer wrote a "proud" message and shared photos of her and her family celebrating the big day.

"My beautiful family together forevermore. I am proud of us for all that we have accomplished unconventionally with pure honesty," she wrote. "I love each of you exactly as you are…unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, and endlessly. Happy 65th Birthday Dad!!! Bein’ loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life 2/18/2023"

The New York Times bestselling author posed with her sister, Ashlee Simpson, and their parents in one photo while sharing another with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell.

In Jessica's memoir, Open Book, the mother of three touched on the relationship between her mother and father -- who tied the knot in 1978 and were married for over three decades.

In her book, Jessica recalls the days leading up to her 2014 wedding to Eric Johnson, during which she received unexpected news from her father.

"My father called me three days before we left for the wedding to tell me he was bringing his friend Jonathan, a young model he often shot for his new photography business," she writes. "I reminded myself that I needed to accept my father for who he was as he worked it out in real-time… I wasn’t sure how to handle my father now, so I worked with the information he was ready to give me. Maybe I wasn’t ready to listen, I don’t know."

Joe and Tina divorced in 2013.