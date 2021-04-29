Jessica Simpson Says Daughter Maxwell Wears Her Boots From 'Dukes of Hazzard'

Jessica Simpson's daughter is wearing one of her most iconic items! In Take the Lead, Simpson's new essay for Amazon Original Stories, the 40-year-old singer reveals that her eldest daughter now sports her boots from the 2005 flick, The Dukes of Hazzard.

The singer shares three kids, Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie, 2, with her husband, Eric Johnson.

"Maxwell stood, racing toward the age of nine -- growing so fast she was almost taller than me," Simpson writes in her essay. "We could already share shoes, and she was wearing the cowboy boots I wore as Daisy Duke in my first film, The Dukes of Hazzard."

Maxwell wore the boots in question when she was trying to help her mom get over her fear of horses, which developed as a teenager when Simpson's cousin died in an accident involving a horse.

Jessica Simpson wears the boots from 'The Dukes of Hazzard' while performing at the People's Choice Awards in 2006. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

In the essay, Simpson writes about how Maxwell soothed and encouraged her through the experience, even telling her to "throw your fear over the mountain."

"Not too long ago, I would have found a reason to avoid this moment with my family that I know now I will cherish," Simpson writes. "If my daughters were not afraid, there was no reason why a past traumatic experience should continue to have power over me for so long."

The experience with the horse, Simpson writes, was just one way she tried to move past fear over the last year.

"If I want to lead myself into something greater than yesterday, I have to surrender the things that scare me and hold me back," she writes. "... We have to confront each demon, truly feel the emotions brought up and trace how they've wired our daily thoughts, judgments, and actions. Make friends with the things that scare us, but take away their power."

When ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Simpson about her essay in March, she gushed over her "very secure" kids, before praising Maxwell specifically.

"My oldest daughter is so much like my sister," she said of her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson. "The part of my sister that I’ve always envied is she is just unapologetically authentic... It's pretty awesome. I love raising somebody like my sister because... I just need to be cool enough for my daughter and my sister."

In fact, the Open Book author revealed that she considers Maxwell her "inspiration" for conquering her fears.

"I just really sat back and listened and she was my example and my leader," Simpson told ET of the experience with the horse. "... There's so much to learn from our children. If we listen, and stop pointing our fingers, and telling them what to do and what not to do, they actually teach us more than we know."