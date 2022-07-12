Jessica Simpson Reveals Selena Gomez Babysat Her Daughter Maxwell at Her First Concert

Selena Gomez can add another title to her multi-hyphenate resume -- babysitter! Fellow pop idol Jessica Simpson revealed that Gomez took Simpson's 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell, to her first-ever concert.

Simpson made the adorable revelation during an Instagram Live stream with American Express Business for an episode of its series, "Business Class: Office Hours."

Simpson said she had mixed feelings about not being there for her daughter's first big concert, which was to go see Olivia Rodrigo on her "Sour" tour. Simpson said, "I was sad when Maxwell got to go to her first concert," she said before revealing, "Selena Gomez was her babysitter!"

Simpson said the reason Gomez was the one to accompany her daughter to her first live show is because Maxwell had met a "really good friend" of Gomez's younger sister.

"So she went with Selena. She met a really good friend of Selena's little sister, so Max got to go to her first concert," Simpson shared. However, she admitted, "I always thought it was going to be me as her first concert."

Noting how cool of an experience it was for her daughter, Simpson continued, "But she's 10 years old, she's got to see a live show. So thank you, Olivia Rodrigo, for that show. And thank you, Selena, for being a great babysitter."

Simpson shares three children with her husband, Eric Johnson. In addition to 10-year-old Maxwell, the couple share 3-year-old Birdie and 9-year-old Ace.