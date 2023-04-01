Jessica Simpson Models Kim Kardashian's Bikini Line, Gives 'Neon Energy'

Jessica Simpson is summer ready!

The 42-year-old star struck a sultry pose for a mirror selfie in a neon green bikini from Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, SKIMS, and completed the outfit with a pair of neon pink platform sandals from her own Jessica Simpson Collection.

It's giving -- you guessed it -- "Neon Energy," as Simpson wrote in her Instagram caption.

The new snap comes as Simpson has been showing off a series of edgy looks in recent weeks, and one year after celebrating the "hard work," "determination" and "self love" that went in to feeling confident in a bikini.

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!" Simpson said in April 2022. She signed it off with, "I enjoyed a good proud cry today," followed by arm flex, sun and heart emojis.

The mother of three has previously opened up about her body image. In September 2019, Simpson revealed losing 100 pounds since the birth of her third child, Birdie, after reaching 240 pounds. At the time, she said she felt "proud" to have dropped the pounds and to be feeling "like myself again." Her trainer would later tell ET that walking 12,000 steps a day proved pivotal.

Last week, Simpson put a flawless face forward in a glammed-up selfie, complete with a furry black coat, and then brought it back to basics with her kids and husband Eric Johnson as she celebrated Earth Day in a straw hat.

Together, Simpson and Johnson are parents to Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 4.