Jessica Chastain's Grandma Attempted to Shoot Her Shot With Bradley Cooper by Sitting in His Lap

May we all have the fearlessness of Jessica Chastain's grandmother, Marilyn Herst! On Tuesday's episode The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 44-year-old actress opens up about trying to get her grandma a date.

"My grandmother, I've been trying to get her dates for a long time. It's been maybe 15 years, 20 years, I used to take pictures of her and put them on Match.com," Chastain shares.

The 355 star also notes that Herst has used her famous granddaughter to make eyes at a few A-list men. "I worked with Al Pacino, she was very excited about that. I took a picture of them and it's on her bedside table," Chastain says. "Matthew McConaughey, she was stoked."

But Herst really decided to shoot her shot with Bradley Cooper.

"A few years ago, I had a party at my house and Bradley Cooper was there and my grandmother is now at the age where she just really doesn't care," says Chastain, laughing. "She's like, 'I'm just going to do whatever I want.' So in the middle of the party, she just walked over to Bradley and just sat on his lap."

It seems the 47-year-old Nightmare Alley star wasn't exactly flattered by the interaction.

"He looked horrified, actually. He'd never met her. He didn't know who she was," Chastain adds. "And immediately, I saw it kind of happening in slow motion where I was like, 'Nooo!' And I just started going, 'It's my grandma. It's my grandma. It's my grandma.' And then he was like, 'OK, OK, OK, hi grandma!'"

In addition to helping her grandma, Chastain also recently opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about her action film, The 355, and fighting for all the women on the film to have equal pay.

"The actresses are all owners of the film," she explained. "We raised the money independently. We made it without a studio, without a studio system and we made it for a fraction of what a film like this would normally cost, so it was really exciting to bring this into the world in that way."