Jessica Chastain on Her Dreamy 2022 Oscars Dress: 'It Just Felt Like Me' (Exclusive)

In the sea of 2022 Oscars dresses, Jessica Chastain was sparkling.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye star, who is nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards this year, stepped out onto the red carpet in a dreamy bronze and purple ombré Gucci gown, adorned with sparkling sequins and complete with an organza ruffle-trimmed hem. Completing the look, the actress sported diamond and white gold jewelry by the brand, her elaborate earrings on perfect display with her red hair swept up into a high pony tail. The overall look was, in a word, dreamy. And, as Chastain told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, reminiscent of Old Hollywood.

"When I saw the sketch, I was, like, 'You know what -- this looks like a dress I haven’t seen before,'" she recalled, noting the gown's color combination.

Continued Chastain, "It just felt like me because also there's something about it that feels very Old Hollywood...but it has sparkles, which is very me."

While eyes are on her, the star was busy greeting fans along the red carpet -- "Those people are the only reason I get to do what I do"-- posing with her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, and gushing over her fellow nominees, which include Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart. Or as she described, "The most incredible group of women."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"These women are phenomenal," she told ET. While Chastain explained she isn't expecting to win tonight, the star was happy to be there to celebrate her fellow nominees. "They're like my goddesses," she said, "so I'm so happy."