Jessica and Ashlee Simpson Serve as Stunning Bridesmaids in Friend's Wedding

One bride got the support of two Simpson sisters! Jessica and Ashlee Simpson served as bridesmaids in the wedding of their pal, Stephanie Pearson, to Jovar Andrews over the weekend.

While each of the bridesmaids wore different looks, they were all a similar level of glam. Jessica, 41, wore a champagne-colored bedazzled mermaid gown with drop earrings and a matching necklace. In one photo, she carried a small bouquet with white roses.

As for 37-year-old Ashlee, she slicked her hair back into a sleek ponytail and wore a silver gown covered in feathers.

Lolo Harrison/Instagram

The bride wore a chic dress with puffed-out sleeves for the backyard ceremony, posting a photo of the service on her Instagram.

"Most beautiful wedding 😍 love you," Ashlee commented on the post.

Jessica added, "I’m still crying. You are instep with your purpose and the light that surrounds you is divine. You are the fairy of your fairytale my forever sister 💫💍🙌🏼"

It seemed that Jessica was celebrating some pre-wedding festivities over the weekend, sharing a photo of herself in a tuxedo-inspired black jumpsuit and heels, posing with her husband, Eric Johnson.

"About last night," she captioned the shots.

