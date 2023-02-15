Jeremy Renner Says He's 'In the Shop Working on Me' After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is still hard at work while he's recovering from his January snowplow accident. The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a behind-the-scenes photo from his upcoming TV series, Rennervations.

"Behind the scenes on #rennervations coming soon on @disneyplus around the world !" the Marvel star captioned a photo of what appears to be a public bus getting worked on in an indoor parking lot. "We are cueing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing new show . More info to come."

The actor thanked fans for their patience "while I am in the shop now, working on me 😄🙏💪🏻."

Last month, Renner was left in critical condition after a snowplow accident and had to undergo chest surgery. At the time, Renner's publicist revealed the actor suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" as a result of the accident.

As ET previously reported, Renner was crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada. Renner was towing his nephew’s vehicle after it got stuck in the snow when the snowcat began to move. In the moment, Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt but ended up getting pulled underneath it.

He returned home from the hospital in late January and has been working on physical therapy ever since.

Renner's pal and fellow Marvel star, Paul Rudd, told ET earlier this month that the action star is "doing well" as he recovers from the accident.

Rennervations is a four-part series that will feature Renner as he creates “unique purpose-built vehicles" around the world. According to Disney, the series, which is executive produced by Renner, will showcase the “construction aficionado” who is “heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists” around the world.