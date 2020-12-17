Jeremy Bulloch, Original Boba Fett in 'Star Wars' Films, Dead at 75

Jeremy Bulloch, the original Boba Fett actor in the Star Wars films, has died. He was 75.

"We are very sad to announce the death of actor Jeremy Bulloch, earlier today [Thursday]. He died peacefully, in hospital, surrounded by his family, from health complications following his many years living with Parkinson’s disease," his agency told ET in a statement. "Jeremy was best known for the role of Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy. He had a long and happy career spanning more than 45 years."

"He was devoted to his wife, three sons, and 10 grandchildren and they will miss him terribly," the statement continues. "We ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time."

Bulloch played the bounty hunter in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. He also had a small role in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Daniel Logan, the actor who plays the younger version of Boba Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, also shared a message on his Instagram story about Bulloch's death.

"It brings me to tears to announce Jeremy Bulloch has past away," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two on a boat. "RIP Legend. I'll never forget all you've taught me. I'll love you forever. Conventions won't be the same without you, may the force be with you always!"

The British actor began acting at the age of 10 and made his on-screen appearance in a breakfast commercial when he was 12. He would go on to have a lengthy career with over 100 credits to his name.

He appeared in films like Summer Holiday, The Spy Who Loved Me, Octopussy, The Space Museum, The Time Warrior and many more. He had roles in TV series like Doctor Who, The Newcomers, Robin Hood, Faith, Doctors, Law & Order: UK and Agony to name a few.

Bulloch regularly attended Star Wars conventions and events until he retired from making appearances in 2018.

"I didn't get too much [direction], just that he's a soldier or a bounty hunter," Bulloch told Thrillist in 2016 about his fan-favorite character. "You see the different costumes, they're all standing there. You've got [director] Irvin Kershner who is a great director, just huge fun. He sort of made it bearable in the heat, and he said, 'We're finished with you shortly, so we'll get you out of that costume. Don't worry.' I said, 'No, I'm fine,' because I didn't want to be seen being a ninny going, 'Oh, it's awfully hot, can we have a break?' You don't do that. You just carry on filming until you're released."

Following the news of his death, the Star Wars Twitter account also released a statement, writing in part, "He will be remembered not only for his iconic portrayal of the legendary character, but also for his warmth and generous spirit which have become an enduring part of his rich legacy."

He will be remembered not only for his iconic portrayal of the legendary character, but also for his warmth and generous spirit which have become an enduring part of his rich legacy. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 17, 2020