Jeremih's Family Asks For Prayers as He Battles Severe COVID-19 Health Complications In ICU

Jeremih's family is asking for continued prayers as he battles COVID-19. In a statement to ET, the singer's rep says he's on a ventilator in the ICU after the disease "viciously attacked his body."

"Jeremih is currently battling severe COVID-19 health complications. He’s in the ICU on a ventilator to help him breathe. The COVID-19 condition he’s experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions," his rep says.



"His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly," the statement continues. "Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently, Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body."



"The family is very grateful for everyone who is praying, and we ask for continued prayers. The family believes daily prayers to God and a great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through," the statement concludes. "He’s not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery."

Stars like 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, Big Sean, Toni Braxton and more took to social media over the weekend to send love and support Jeremih's way, after reports surfaced that he was hospitalized due to COVID-19.

"Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now," Chance tweeted on Saturday. "I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him."

The U.S. has seen a surge in coronavirus cases over the last few weeks. Since the pandemic started, more than 11.6 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and more than 250,000 Americans have died.

