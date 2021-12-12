Jennifer Lopez Expands Her Family With New Addition

Jennifer Lopez’s family is bigger! The "If You Had My Love" singer kicked off the holiday season with a furry reveal. “Introducing … #Hendrix!!!! 🐈‍⬛ 🎄,” the 52-year-old captioned the Instagram reel. In the clip "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" plays as JLo zooms in on the cat - - who just so happens to have taken up shop in front of her massive Christmas tree. The proud cat mama giggles as her feline looks directly into the camera, unbothered by the close-up.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the singer’s furry baby. One user wrote, “awwww I love cats soooooooo much😭😭😍😍this post made me smile😍.” Another added: “Sooo sweet ❤️❤️ hello Hendrix.”

Jennifer, who is mother to 13-year-old twins Max and Emme - - who she shares with Marc Anthony, already has one pet inside of her home. In June 2020, the Marry Me star introduced the world to her son’s adorable goldendoodle, Tyson. “Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial,” she captioned the Instagram video of her son meeting his puppy for the first time. “We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! ✨What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon! 🐶.”

Hendrix will have a lot of holiday fun this season, as Lopez and her boyfriend Ben Affleck have plans to make it a family affair. Earlier this month, a source revealed to ET that the pair “is still planning to spend Christmas together and are wanting to make it as special as possible for the kids.”

Affleck shares children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12 and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez and Affleck, 49, don’t "know exactly what they will be doing yet," the source says that "they want all the kids to be together for the holiday if possible and do something just the two of them as well."

The A-list pair also have plans on spending some portion of their holiday alone. "Ben is planning something special as a Christmas gift for Jennifer," while Lopez is "excited" because she "has always loved Christmas and cannot wait to spend it with Ben."