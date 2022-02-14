Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Open to Possibility' of Another Engagement, Source Says

Could there be another engagement for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Eighteen years since the couple, known as Bennifer, called it quits, the two look more in love than ever and are possibly on the path of becoming husband and wife. A source tells ET that Lopez and Affleck "are open to the possibility of getting engaged and married."

"Ben and Jen are so in love. Their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question," the source says. "Of course, they will be considerate of their children when thinking about moving forward with their relationship. They both want things to be great between their kids, not just the two of them."

J.Lo shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Sam, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The 49-year-old actor and 52-year-old entertainer became an item in 2002, before getting engaged and eventually calling it quits in 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021.

"They really trust each other and that is so important to both. They also have so much in common in terms of their careers, and both have kids with ex partners, so they both get the dynamics of each other's lives and families," the source tells ET. "Ben's kids really like Jen, and her kids love Ben. He is incredible around them and makes them all laugh. He goes with the flow. Their kids like each other too, which they are both so grateful for and happy about, because they know that sometimes that can be tough."

The source adds that Lopez feels like their love story is like "a fairy tale between them and like they are meant to be." "She is so incredibly in love with him. Ben is so funny and confident. He is always telling Jen she can do anything. He is not scared or intimidated by her money or success," the source notes.

As for their exes, the source says Garner "is in a good place with herself and with Ben. She is happy for him. She is glad that Ben is healthy and thinks he is a really good dad."

Meanwhile, the source adds that Anthony and Lopez "talk a lot. He is very understanding and loves her as a person. He is always supportive of her. They are just really great friends and co-parents. He wants her to be happy."

ET spoke with Lopez last week at the Marry Me premiere, where she gushed over her date night with Affleck.

"It's a great date night. We're super happy," Lopez said with a huge smile. "What can I tell you? We're just having a good time."

The Hustlers star may have hinted at taking things further with Affleck and having "a second chance at real love," while chatting with Rolling Stone.

"We learned a lot. We know what's real, what's not real. So it's just — the game has changed," she said, before admitting she doesn't see another breakup with Affleck in the future.

"I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed," she said. "We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."

