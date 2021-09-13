Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have PDA-Filled Date Night at 2021 Met Gala

The 52-year-old entertainer and the 49-year-old actor turned heads at fashion's biggest night, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. J.Lo first made a sensational solo appearance, lavishly dressed in Ralph Lauren. While she didn't pose with Affleck on the red carpet, the two reunited inside the event -- and even shared a kiss with their masks on.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The two also posed for group pics inside the museum with other attendees.

Lopez rocked an all American, western-inspired look that consisted of a brown gown with faux fur sleeves and a silver statement necklace. She accessorized with a dark gray hat and silver metallic platform pumps. When asked by ET's Rachel Smith about her look, she said it was "Absolutely... Always" a collaborative effort.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Bennifer's night out came days after the two made an extravagant appearance together at the Venice Film Festival last week. It was their first time they posed on the red carpet since they rekindled their romance earlier this year after she ended her engagement and split from Alex Rodriguez.

J.Lo is no stranger to the Met Ball, attending now a total of 13 events. In 2019, she made quite the stunning appearance. For the "Camp" theme, Lopez donned a silver, beaded, plunging dress from Versace with a flapper-style cap.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This year's Met Gala theme, meanwhile, is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. The exhibition, which opens Sept. 18, will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

For Lopez's previous Met Gala looks, see below. Be sure to keep up with all of ET's Met Gala 2021 coverage.