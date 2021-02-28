Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reunite in Dominican Republic After He Posted About 'Missing' Her

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are together again! The couple reunited in the Dominican Republic this week, where Lopez has been filming her upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding.

To celebrate their reunion, Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a stunning pic of himself with his fiancée.

In the shot, Lopez, wearing ripped, white jeans and a tight white T-shirt, stares off into the distance, as Rodriguez, wearing khakis and a white polo, stands behind her with his arm lovingly placed on her shoulder.

"Perfection in the Dominican Republic," Rodriguez captioned his post.

On her account, Lopez shared pics with Rodriguez, which shows them kissing and hugging joyfully.

"Happy Dominican Independence Day @arod #Macho," she wrote in the caption in honor of the holiday, which took place on Saturday. As fans may know, Lopez often refers to Rodriguez by his pet name, Macho, while he calls her Macha.

Before arriving in the Dominican Republic, a source told ET that Rodriguez was spending time in Miami, Florida, while Lopez worked in the Caribbean country.

In a previous Instagram post, which featured a selfie of the couple cuddled up, Rodriguez wrote that he was "missing" Lopez.

The physical distance between the pair came amid the 13th birthday of Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, that she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez is dad to Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, from a previous relationship.

"She is spending her twins' big 13th birthday out of town while Alex stays in Miami with his kids. Alex had work to do, and Jen got some quality time with her kids," the source said at the time. "The couple plans to do something together for the twin's birthday when they are together again soon."

In honor of the milestone birthday, Lopez gushed about her "two perfect lil' coconuts," while Rodriguez wrote that he's "blessed" to have his fiancée's kids in his life.