Jennifer Hudson to Host Her Own Daytime Talk Show This Fall on Fox TV Stations

Another American Idol is making her way to the daytime talk show stage. Jennifer Hudson is officially making her pivot to host, joining fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson, who is currently in her third season hosting an eponymous show from NBCUniversal. The Jennifer Hudson Show comes from Warner Bros. and is expected to launch this fall on Fox stations as well as Hearst Television and other station groups representing more than 60 percent of the country.

"Daytime has found its Dreamgirl," said David Decker, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, in a statement. "We are excited to bring Jennifer Hudson to Fox, Hearst and all our broadcast station partners this fall. Warner Bros. stands as the cornerstone between A-List talent and top tier stations building successful brands that drive audiences."

Hudson shared her joy at the news in her statement, sharing that she has "experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living.'"

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," she added. "I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!"

Back in November, ET learned that Warner Bros. TV, in association with Telepictures, had been testing the 40-year-old singer and actress as a talk show host for a possible daytime debut in 2022. Variety was the first to report the news and noted that The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly served as showrunners on Hudson's test show, which was shot last fall on DeGeneres' stage.

Hudson played coy when speaking with ET in January about pitching her talk show, but conceded that "there's always a plan" at work behind the scenes.

"I would love to do that, that would be a whole new interesting world to walk into," the singer said. "I do love talking as you could probably already tell, and I love to Jennifer-ize people. So maybe I will make it into your living room, 2022 is definitely going to let us know for sure!"

"Here at Jhud Productions, we always got a plan. And we never stop working and, as I always say, you will always see me try and grow so there's always a plan, I can tell you that much," she added.

Looks like the plan worked! The Jennifer Hudson Show will tape in Los Angeles with a creative team to be named soon.