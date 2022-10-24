Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Talk Show Guest (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson has had a star-studded lineup of guests since her talk show debuted in September, and she's looking for more! ET spoke with The Jennifer Hudson Show host at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's honorees.

Created by Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, theGrio Awards celebrate excellence in film, music, comedy, television, sports, philanthropy, business, fashion, social justice, environmental justice, education and the cultural icons and innovators, whose many contributions positively impact America.

Hudson, who officially made her pivot to host on Sept. 12, shared that although the hosting experience has been a "challenge," it's one she relishes.

"Anytime you walk into a brand-new world, it's a challenge. But I'm learning from the experience," the 41-year-old explained. "I like to take one day at a time, one step at a time and just take it all in. But I'm having so much fun [on] The Jennifer Hudson Show, I really am. Every time the doors open I'm like, 'Wait, I have a show!' It's breaking new ground."

The EGOT winner has welcomed a bevy of famous faces since she kicked off her eponymous show, including Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, two of American Idol's original judging panel -- Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson. -- and legendary R&B crooner Babyface. The list is already impressive, but Hudson definitely has thoughts on who else she'd like to see on her couch, namely fellow singer Rihanna.

"I would love to have Rihanna, I think that would cool," she shared. "Just to see people come out from all the areas of the industries that I'm a part of and bring everyone together. I love human interest stories, I love people who are just dreamers, I love being amongst my peers and everything, so I wanna create a community where everyone can come together."

Speaking of winning, Hudson was honored with the Trailblazer Icon Award at theGrio Awards, which she told ET "means everything."

"It's like it's confirmation that I'm on the right track," she added. "[There's] nothing like being in the presence of so many other greats. That's inspiring and so it's something that gives me more push to keep trying to break the ceiling, that's for sure."