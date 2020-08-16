Jennifer Hudson Helps Deliver School and Pandemic Supplies to 2,000 Chicago Kids in Need

Jennifer Hudson and her sister, Julia, are making sure Chicago's kids are able to study safely this school year.

The pair, alongside a group of volunteers, held their 10th annual Hatch Day on Friday, delivering over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies to kids in need through the Julian D. King Gift Foundation.

"We're still out there this Hatch Day, just in a different way. We're going to hit these streets and sneak up on y'all. And we're going to drive by with backpacks, because we don't need crowds this year, but we will want to make sure we service the children," Hudson explained in a video on her Instagram.

"We're getting out there. Everybody is out here working, making it happen," she added. "Drop your location, and we're going to drop you a backpack and school supplies for what you need during this pandemic, because our kids still gotta go and grow to school. And we support that."

The Julian D. King Gift Foundation was established in honor of Hudson's late nephew to provide stability, support and positive experiences for children of all backgrounds to help enable them to grow to be productive, confident and happy adults. The organization collects and distributes school supplies and Christmas presents. This year, in addition to school supplies, the team also handed out face masks, hand sanitizer and tablets to help students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hudson and her family continue to find ways to honor Julian, who was tragically killed in 2008. On Friday, the singer and actress posted photos and videos of their celebration from what would have been Julian's 19th birthday.

"Oh but we made it thru it all! Although it was very different this year with all that’s going on ! We went to @juleyah house and celebrated #Julian d.king bday , he woulda been 19 ! My munch made his cousin cake , which made it even more special !" she wrote. "On this Hatch day many kids in chicago was still blessed ! Happy heavenly birthday nephew !! We will always honor and uphold your memory ! Until next time guys ! P.s I been around these kids to long ! Haha."

