Jennifer Garner's Recreation of Sexy 'Alias' Pool Scene Is a Must Watch

Jennifer Garner knows how to keep her followers entertained! The actress celebrated reaching 10 million followers on Instagram on Friday with a very special -- and hilarious -- recreation of one of her sexiest scenes.

In the clip, Garner, 48, posted a side-by-side video of her latest version next to the steamy Alias scene in which her character, Sydney Bristow, swims in a pool, towels off and unhooks her top. However, there's a new twist to the 2020 clip!

"I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community ♥️. To celebrate all 10 million of you 🙈🤗, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post (because 👧🏻➡️👵🏼😂)," she captioned the clip. "At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you. 🤗♥️ #thankyou"

Garner received praise from her followers including famous faces like Eva Longoria who wrote, "Omg," along with many laughing-crying emojis. "This is EVERYTHING👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💋," Molly Sims also wrote.

With 10 million followers and counting, there's never a dull moment on Garner's Instagram. The mother-of-three delivers some of the sweetest, informational and fun posts for her fans, including cooking videos with her "Pretend Cooking Show," workout and dancing clips with "TuTu Tuesday" and plenty more heartwarming content from the comfort of her home.

Meanwhile, back in October, Garner touched on how her perspective has changed over the years and how it affects her acting career. While she called her Alias role one that "fundamentally changed" her, she shared that she's now looking for roles that "feel good to put out in the world."

